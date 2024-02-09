Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.59 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

In the 24th round of the English Premier League, a match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will take place. The game will be held in Birmingham on Sunday, February 11th. The kickoff is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

Aston Villa

Villa has been performing excellently in the current season in terms of results. The team has set record-winning streaks at home under the guidance of Emery, but something has broken in the previous matches. After a defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League, Aston Villa suffered their second consecutive home loss (against Chelsea in the FA Cup). It's noteworthy that both games ended with the same scoreline of 1-3.

Manchester United

The "Red Devils" have had no trouble achieving results in recent matches, although the quality of their play has been inconsistent. Except for the last match against West Ham, Manchester United has faced difficulties in the closing stages of matches against Wolverhampton and Newport. While they managed to defeat a modest opponent in the FA Cup without nerves (4-2), the match against "Wolves" was not without drama (4-3).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Aston Villa has conceded goals in their last four home matches without fail.

Ten Hag's proteges have yet to suffer defeat this year.

United has won the last three games against Villa.

Aston Villa - Manchester United Prediction

These teams often play attacking football against each other, so I anticipate a sufficient number of goals in this game as well. My bet is on a total over 2.5.