Aston Villa destroy Everton in the Premier League match

Aston Villa destroy Everton in the Premier League match

Football news Today, 13:00
Aston Villa destroy Everton in the Premier League match

In the 2nd round match of the English Premier League, Aston Villa from Birmingham secured a commanding victory against Everton from Liverpool on their home ground. The match took place at Villa Park in Birmingham and ended with the hosts winning 4-0.

John McGinn opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Midway through the first half, Douglas Luiz extended the home team's lead with a penalty. Leon Bailey further increased the advantage for Aston Villa at the beginning of the second half. The final score was sealed by John Duran in the 75th minute.

With three points, Aston Villa climbed to the 9th place in the English Premier League standings. Everton, with 0 points, dropped to the last position, 20th place.

Aston Villa - Everton - 4:0 (2:0, 2:0)
Goals: 1:0 - 18 McGinn, 2:0 - 24 (penalty) Douglas Luiz, 3:0 - 51 Bailey, 4:0 - 75 Duran.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Pau Torres, Konsa, Targett, McGinn, Bailey (Tielemans, 63), Camara, Douglas Luiz (Coutinho, 64; Archer, 85), Diaby (Diego Carlos, 64), Watkins (Duran, 74).

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Young, Garner, Gueye (Dobbin, 46), Dukure (Onyango, 90), Onana, Calvert-Lewin (Danjuma, 38), Iwobi (Mope, 51).

Yellow Cards: Douglas Luiz (14), Pickford (24), Targett (33), Keane (45), Gueye (45), Patterson (86), Archer (89).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
