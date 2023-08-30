RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa agree to sign experienced Barcelona defender

Defender Clément Lenglet of Barcelona and the French national team will move to Aston Villa in Birmingham, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the English club has agreed to a one-year loan deal for the player. Aston Villa has agreed to fully cover the Frenchman's salary, which amounts to 16 million euros per year after taxes.

Previously, it was reported that Lenglet was close to a transfer to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for 10 million euros plus an additional five million euros in bonuses. However, the transfer fell through at the last moment.

Lenglet has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Catalan club from Sevilla. The transfer fee was 35.9 million euros. He has played a total of 160 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scored seven goals, and provided three assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. With Barcelona, the Frenchman has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Lenglet has been playing for the French national team since 2019. He has played a total of 15 matches for the French national team in all competitions, scored one goal, and received two yellow cards.

