Asked to leave. Arthur Vermeeren no longer needed at Leipzig

Belgian midfielder set to change clubs in search of playing time
Transfer news Today, 02:00
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Leipzig's holding midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has become surplus to requirements at the club. The player is expected to find a new team.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leipzig has informed their 20-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeeren that they are not interested in retaining his services. The player needs to secure a move before the transfer window closes.

The player joined the German side last summer: Leipzig signed the midfielder on loan with an option to buy from Atlético Madrid. The full transfer cost the club €23 million. Over the course of a year with the team, Vermeeren featured in 39 matches (2,250 minutes), scoring twice. Transfermarkt currently values the promising talent at €22 million.

