Ashwin heads abroad: spin bowler takes on a new challenge outside India

A new challenge.

One of India's most celebrated spin bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin, has made the bold decision to try his luck on foreign soil.

Details: Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and plans to continue his career in various franchise leagues around the globe.

Quote: "They say every ending opens the door to something new. My time in the IPL has come to an end, but a new journey begins—playing in different leagues around the world," Ashwin wrote on social media.

Reminder: Ashwin retired from international cricket in December. According to BCCI rules, Indian players representing the country internationally or participating in domestic competitions are not allowed to play in overseas leagues.

In Test cricket, he became the second-highest wicket-taker in India's history (behind Anil Kumble), claiming 537 wickets in 106 matches at an average of 24.