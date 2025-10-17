Club vice president boss says their Africa dream continues

AS Simba says match against Kaizer Chiefs a historic one.

AS Simba boss describes their Caf Confederation Cup first leg game against Kaizer Chiefs as a ‘historic’ moment for his club.

Christian Mwanda’s side hosts South African giants in Kaizer Chefs at TP Mazembe Stadium and the club has called on their supporters to get behind their team.

“This Saturday is more than a game, it's a historic moment for our club and for the whole province," Mwanda told Simba's media department.

“To all supporters, your presence is our strength. Come out massively dressed in red and white, let's make our voices heard and support our Kamikazes to victory.

AS Simba continues to describe this as ‘African dream’ and sees it not short of possible to cause an upset.

“The African dream continues, together nothing is impossible,” he said.

Next weekend will be the return leg at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The match at the TP Mazembe Stadium is set to kick off at 15:00 on Saturday.