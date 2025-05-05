Arturo Vidal congratulates his former club Bayern on Bundesliga title

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal, who spent several seasons with Bayern Munich in the past, couldn't ignore the news that his former club had clinched the German championship ahead of schedule. The midfielder shared a congratulatory message to the Munich side on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted an old photo from his days at Bayern, captioned it “Congratulations to the champions,” and tagged the club’s official Instagram account.

It's worth noting that Bayern officially secured the Bundesliga title last weekend after Bayer failed to beat Freiburg, losing even the mathematical chance to overtake the Munich giants. Bayern’s triumph in the Bundesliga is historic, as this trophy marks the first major title in the career of the long-suffering Harry Kane.

Let us recall that Arturo Vidal played for Bayern from 2015 to 2018. During that time, he made 124 appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 17 assists. In Munich, he won three league titles, two German Super Cups, and the 2015/16 DFB-Pokal.