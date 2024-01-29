RU RU NG NG KE KE
Arteta reassured Arsenal fans amid rumors of his move to Barcelona

Football news Today, 09:06
Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta has commented on rumors suggesting that he is considering a move from the Gunners to Barcelona.

As reported by Sport Bible, the Spaniard expressed great disappointment with these claims:

"No, it's an absolute fake, what I read yesterday. I don't know where it comes from, and I'm very disappointed about it. I can't believe it. I don't know where that came from, and I think we have to be very careful about what we say, especially when talking about personal things."

Arteta also explained the reasons for his dismay:

"One thing leads to the other. Firstly, I'm very cautious when publicly speaking about my personal matters. When someone makes a statement that we've made personally. Secondly, I don't think anyone deserves such news. I've always said the complete opposite. That's why I'm upset."

It's worth noting that Barcelona will change its coach at the end of the season, with the current coach, Xavi, leaving the team at the end of the season.

