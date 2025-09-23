Arteta 'not surprised' by criticism of his tactics after Manchester City match

Believes his team dominated.

In the match against Manchester City, Arsenal managed to escape defeat only in stoppage time thanks to Gabriel Martinelli. Despite this, Mikel Arteta remains confident in the validity of his approach.

Details: After the game, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher criticized Arteta for opting for a cautious lineup, as Eberechi Eze was left on the bench while Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino started in midfield. Arteta did not go on the defensive, instead responding to criticism about applying the "handbrake" in big matches.