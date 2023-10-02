RU RU NG NG
Arsenal's Thomas Partey has returned to training

Arsenal's Thomas Partey has returned to training

Football news Today, 16:38
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training with the team and could potentially play in the Champions League match against Lille, according to reports from Athletic.

At the end of August, the 30-year-old player suffered muscle injuries to his groin and thigh during training, and he has been sidelined since then. On Monday, Partey began training with the team. Manager Mikel Arteta is not yet certain whether the midfielder will be available for the Champions League match, as he mentioned that the situation will dictate whether he can play. However, Partey may be able to participate in the match against Manchester City, scheduled for Sunday, October 8.

"He’s progressed really well in the last two weeks and he managed to train in the last two or three days with the team, and that’s great news for us obviously," said Arsenal's head coach.

In addition, Bukayo Saka has traveled with the team for the Champions League match, having recovered from a knock he suffered in the last Premier League match. However, Gabriel Martinelli will not be available for the game.

In October 2020, La Liga's official website announced that Arsenal had exercised the option to buy Partey's contract, with the transfer fee amounting to €50 million. Arsenal confirmed that the 27-year-old midfielder would wear the number 18 jersey for the new team.

We will remind that Arsenal defeated Bournemouth in the last round of the Premier League.

