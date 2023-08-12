RU RU
Arsenal won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of England

Arsenal won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of England

Football news Today, 13:26
Arsenal won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Photo: Arsenal Instagram / Unknown

In the 1st round match of the English Premier League, "Arsenal" defeated "Nottingham Forest" at their home ground. The match took place at the Emirates Stadium in London and ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts. The referee for the match was Michael Oliver. The assistant referees were Stuart Burt and Daniel Cook.

In the middle of the first half, Edward Nketiah opened the scoring. In the 32nd minute, Bukayo Saka increased the lead for the London club. Towards the end of the match, Tyrese Avoniji narrowed the gap in the score.

In the 2nd round, "Arsenal" will play away against "Crystal Palace" on August 21. "Nottingham Forest" will play at home against "Sheffield United" in the 2nd round, with the match scheduled for August 18.

"Arsenal" - "Nottingham Forest" - 2:1 (2:0, 0:1)
Goals: 1:0 - 26 Nketiah, 2:0 - 32 Saka, 2:1 - 82 Avoniji.

"Arsenal": Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Tavares (Tomiyasu, 50), Etebo, Rice, Havertz, Partey, Saka, Martinelli (Gabriel, 86), Nketiah (Trossard, 73).

"Nottingham Forest": Turner, Aarons, Boly, McKenna, Worrell (Wood, 90), Aina (Williams, 72), Mangala (Kouyaté, 90), Yates, Gibbs-White, Danilo (Avoniji, 71), Johnson (Elanga, 80).

