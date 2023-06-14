Arsenal want to intercept Real Madrid's transfer target

Arsenal is reportedly showing interest in Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Gunners have initiated talks for the acquisition of the player but are not willing to pay the requested fee of €88 million. It was previously reported that Real Madrid is also interested in the player.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Havertz has played 47 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.