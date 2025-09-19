RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26

Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26

Football news Today, 16:04
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26 Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to face off in one of the headline fixtures of Matchday 5 in the Premier League. The Dailysports team brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: What you need to know about the match

Arsenal have lost just once at the start of this campaign, falling 0–1 to Liverpool. In their other three league outings, the Gunners have been dominant, defeating Manchester United 1–0, Leeds 5–0, and Nottingham 3–0. In the UEFA Champions League, they also overcame Athletic Bilbao 2–0 in the opening round. With nine points, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season. They opened with a resounding 4–0 win over Wolverhampton, but then slipped to back-to-back defeats against Tottenham (0–2) and Brighton (1–2). The Citizens bounced back strongly in their most recent fixture, dismantling United 3–0. City now have six points and occupy eighth place in the league table.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Matchday 5 showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place on Sunday, September 21, with kickoff scheduled for 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 07:30

  • New York 10:30

  • Panama 10:30

  • Toronto 10:30

  • Port of Spain 11:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 20:30

  • Abuja 20:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 01:30

  • Kiribati 03:30

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online?


Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal Football news Today, 14:54 Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal
They took their time. UEFA finally delivers verdict on PSG vs Man City match… more than four years later Football news Today, 14:26 They took their time. UEFA finally delivers verdict on PSG vs Man City match… more than four years later
QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 10:40 QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
“This will only be thanks to spending.” Pep Guardiola names the condition for Arsenal’s Premier League triumph Football news Today, 10:15 “This will only be thanks to spending.” Pep Guardiola names the condition for Arsenal’s Premier League triumph
Mikel Arteta. Football news Today, 09:44 Neville believes Arsenal must prove their title ambitions with a win over Man City
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrate after the team's victory Football news Today, 05:48 Pep Guardiola: "Haaland is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo"
Related Tournament News
Arne Slot / David Moyes. Football news Today, 11:44 Carragher gives Everton hope for victory over Liverpool
Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 07:19 Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26
Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news 17 sep 2025, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news 16 sep 2025, 03:38 Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United
Fabio Carvalho Football news 15 sep 2025, 13:26 Ex-PGMOL chief questions Brentford's late equalizer against Chelsea
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores