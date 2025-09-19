Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to face off in one of the headline fixtures of Matchday 5 in the Premier League. The Dailysports team brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: What you need to know about the match

Arsenal have lost just once at the start of this campaign, falling 0–1 to Liverpool. In their other three league outings, the Gunners have been dominant, defeating Manchester United 1–0, Leeds 5–0, and Nottingham 3–0. In the UEFA Champions League, they also overcame Athletic Bilbao 2–0 in the opening round. With nine points, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season. They opened with a resounding 4–0 win over Wolverhampton, but then slipped to back-to-back defeats against Tottenham (0–2) and Brighton (1–2). The Citizens bounced back strongly in their most recent fixture, dismantling United 3–0. City now have six points and occupy eighth place in the league table.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Matchday 5 showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place on Sunday, September 21, with kickoff scheduled for 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 07:30

New York 10:30

Panama 10:30

Toronto 10:30

Port of Spain 11:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 20:30

Abuja 20:30

Cape Town 18:30

New Delhi 21:00

Sydney 01:30

Kiribati 03:30

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online?



Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: