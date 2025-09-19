Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26
Arsenal and Manchester City are set to face off in one of the headline fixtures of Matchday 5 in the Premier League. The Dailysports team brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: What you need to know about the match
Arsenal have lost just once at the start of this campaign, falling 0–1 to Liverpool. In their other three league outings, the Gunners have been dominant, defeating Manchester United 1–0, Leeds 5–0, and Nottingham 3–0. In the UEFA Champions League, they also overcame Athletic Bilbao 2–0 in the opening round. With nine points, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season. They opened with a resounding 4–0 win over Wolverhampton, but then slipped to back-to-back defeats against Tottenham (0–2) and Brighton (1–2). The Citizens bounced back strongly in their most recent fixture, dismantling United 3–0. City now have six points and occupy eighth place in the league table.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where is the match?
The Premier League Matchday 5 showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place on Sunday, September 21, with kickoff scheduled for 17:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 07:30
New York 10:30
Panama 10:30
Toronto 10:30
Port of Spain 11:30
London 16:30
Yaoundé 20:30
Abuja 20:30
Cape Town 18:30
New Delhi 21:00
Sydney 01:30
Kiribati 03:30
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online?
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport