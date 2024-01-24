RU RU NG NG KE KE
Arsenal is entering the race for Victor Osimhen

Football news Today, 11:05
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The London-based Arsenal has entered the race for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, as reported by Get Italian Football News.

It is emphasized that Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, is in desperate need of a prolific striker, and the 25-year-old Nigerian perfectly fits that profile.

It is expected that Arsenal's main competitor in the pursuit of the prolific striker will be their arch-rivals, Chelsea.

Recently, Osimhen hinted at his intention to leave Napoli at the end of the current season. Last week, the forward also expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League.

During the winter, the striker extended his contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026. In the current season, he has scored eight goals in 18 matches for Napoli. Overall, in 119 appearances for the Italian team, he has scored 67 goals and provided 17 assists. The portal Transfermarkt values the Nigerian at 110 million euros, and Napoli acquired him from the French club Lille for 75 million euros in September 2020.

At present, the forward is representing the Nigerian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they advanced to the knockout stage from the second spot in their group.

