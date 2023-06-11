Arsenal interested in signing Leicester defender

"Arsenal" is showing interest in right-back Timothy Castagne from "Leicester" and the Belgian national team, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter.

According to the source, the London club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The "Gunners" turned their attention to the Belgian after failing to sign Ivan Freneda from "Valladolid."

In the current season, the 27-year-old Castagne has played 42 matches for "Leicester" in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.