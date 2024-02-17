Arsenal has set a new club record after defeating Burnley

After defeating Burnley in the away match of the 25th round of the Premier League (5:0), Arsenal has set a new club record.

The Gunners have won their first five matches of the calendar year in the English league for the first time in their history.

The latest three points for Arsenal were secured by goals from Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, with Bukayo Saka also scoring a brace.

Arsenal has won their last five matches in the Premier League with a total goal difference of 21:3. The Gunners have amassed 55 points and climbed to the second position in the league.

On February 21, Mikel Arteta's team will face Porto away in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. On February 24, the red and whites will host Newcastle in the league.