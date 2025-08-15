RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arne Slot names Premier League title contender

The new season is just around the corner.
Football news Today, 09:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot names Premier League title contender Getty Images

On Friday, August 15, Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the opening round of the new English Premier League season. The Reds’ head coach has singled out the main contender for the championship title.

Details: According to Arne Slot, Chelsea is one of the top favorites to win the title in the upcoming season. He pointed out that the London side had been through a period of stagnation in the past.

Quote: “Fortunately for us, Chelsea went through a stagnant period and therefore couldn’t fully challenge for the title. But now they keep strengthening their squad, and in my opinion, this is one of the teams that will fiercely fight for the championship,” he said.

Enzo Maresca responded to these remarks, stating that he pays no attention to such comments and does not intend to play those kinds of mind games.

Quote: “I prefer to focus on my own team, try to improve it, and after that, anyone can say whatever they want,” Enzo Maresca noted.

Recall: Jamie Carragher expressed doubts about the club’s transfer policy, believing that while they are signing new players, these additions have not significantly raised the team’s level.

