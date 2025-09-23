RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arias Shares Colombia’s World Cup Pact

Football news Today, 22:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Jhon Arias has revealed the commitment Colombia’s players made after qualifying for the World Cup, according to Antena 2. The 28-year-old midfielder, now with Wolverhampton, said the ticket to the tournament was just the beginning and that the squad is determined to aim high on the global stage.

Speaking to ESPN, Arias explained that once qualification was secured, the players agreed to push themselves at club level to be in peak form when the tournament begins. “After qualifying, we have the ambition not just to participate but to run a great campaign and dream big. We want to arrive at our best. Individually we try to be the best version, and that benefits the national team,” he said.

The midfielder, who has been a consistent figure under coach Néstor Lorenzo, highlighted the internal competition as a driving force. With many players performing at a similar level, he said, the fight for places only strengthens the squad and provides more options for the coaching staff. He stressed the main goal: “We want to go to the World Cup not just to participate but to achieve important things.”

Arias also addressed his role in Lorenzo’s system, noting that it differs from the position he held at Fluminense, where he excelled as a winger. “It’s a different position, with different roles and functions. From my place, I’ve tried to adapt to what the coach wants,” he said.

Looking ahead, Arias allowed himself to imagine the ultimate prize. “I would be happy in the summer of 2026 being world champion,” he declared, underlining the ambition that fuels Colombia’s current generation.

