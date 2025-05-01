Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table

Argentina will return to action in June for another round of South American World Cup qualifiers, having already secured their spot at the 2026 tournament. According to TyC Sports, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will face Chile on Thursday, June 5, in Santiago and Colombia on Tuesday, June 10, at the Estadio Monumental, in matchdays 15 and 16 of the campaign.

Both opponents are under pressure. Chile sit at the bottom of the table with just 10 points and could be officially eliminated if they lose. Colombia, sixth with 20 points, are clinging to a direct qualification spot and risk slipping into a playoff position if Venezuela leapfrog them with favorable results.

FIFA may impose crowd restrictions on Argentina for the Colombia match due to incidents in previous qualifiers against Ecuador, Uruguay, and Brazil, including kickoff delays, pitch invasions, and discriminatory behavior, particularly at the Maracanã.

Beyond competitive fixtures, the AFA is working on arranging a friendly match. Talks have advanced with Angola, with a formal proposal for a November clash already submitted. Additionally, there is interest from an Asian nation to host a match in October, though that option remains tentative.