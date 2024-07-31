Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years

The Olympic Games are in full swing. On Wednesday, 31 July, the men's BMX freestyle competition took place.

The Argentine athlete Jose Torres Gil won the gold medal. He received 94.82 points for his performance. Moreover, this is Argentina's first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years.

The second place in the men's BMX freestyle went to the British rider Darren David Kieran Riley, who was rated at 93.91 points. The bronze medal went to Frenchman Anthony Jeanjean. His performance was rated at 93.76 points.

