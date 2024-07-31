How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?

In addition to medals and glory, Olympians who end up on the podium at the end of the competition receive nice financial rewards from their countries. Who are the most generous?

Hong Kong's National Olympic Committee is willing to offer the most for medals at the Summer Olympics in Paris, CNBS reported. The state will pay about $770,000 to the gold medallists.

Singapore is ready to offer a little less, namely around $700 thousand. For the winners of team events (such as track and field relays or doubles tennis), the sum of about one million dollars will be paid. Triumphants in team sports (for example, football or volleyball) can count on the amount of one and a half million dollars.

In Ukraine, in addition to a one-time award to all medallists also provides a presidential scholarship in the region of a thousand dollars a month for two years.

Ranking of countries by payments for the gold medal of the Olympics

Hong Kong - $770 000

Singapore - $700 000

Taiwan - $600 000

Israel - $275 000

Morocco - $225 000

Serbia - $218 000

Malaysia - $214 000

India - $200 000

Italy - $196 000

Lithuania - $182 000

Moldova - $171 000

Latvia - $155 000

Hungary - $154 000

Kazakhstan - $150 000

Bulgaria - $139 000

Ukraine - $125 000 + scholarship 1000 monthly for two years

Kosovo - $120 000

Estonia - $109 000

Czech Republic - $103 000

Spain - $100 000

France - $87 000

Poland - $82 000

USA - $37 500

Malaysia and Bulgaria - $1000 monthly for the rest of life

UK, Sweden, Norway - 0

In addition to monetary awards, medallists can count on other benefits. For example, in Poland, those who get on the podium, according to Sky, receive an investment-grade diamond and a trip for two from a travel agency.

In addition, the Paris Olympics will mark Poland's centenary at the Games, so all gold medallists in individual sports will receive a two-bedroom flat in Warsaw, while winners in team sports can expect a one-bedroom flat.

In Spain and Serbia, all medallists can count on a state pension at the age of 40.

Malaysian authorities have promised their athletes foreign-made cars if they bring home medals from Paris, and in Kazakhstan, Olympic winners are legally entitled to flats, the size of which will depend on the medal they receive.

Let’s dive into history, the women’s 100m freestyle final is here! 🏊‍♀️ Amsterdam 1928 - Tokyo 2020



Who are you supporting tonight? 🤩 #Olympics #Paris2024 #OMEGA | #OMEGAOfficialTimekeeper pic.twitter.com/9qNR5iSWQH — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 31, 2024

The reward for medals in South Korea is somewhat specific. As it is known, every South Korean aged 18 to 28 must undergo compulsory military service, but in case of winning an Olympic medal he is exempted from this obligation.

Also, an unusual medal award can be obtained in Indonesia. The 2021 badminton gold medallists, Gracia Polia and Apriyani Rahaya received five cows for their achievement, if the TIME is to be believed.

Great Britain as well as Norway and Sweden are doing without any additional honours for their medallists.

Specific federations are ready to reward athletes. Thus, World Athletics, despite the displeasure of the IOC, will pay gold medallists in athletics $50,000 each.

Also, quite strange is the fact that the International Boxing Association, which lost its recognition from the IOC before the start of the Olympics, is ready to stimulate the winners of the tournament in the amount of 100 thousand dollars.

Perhaps this will become a new trend, although not all the federations are ready to splurge in this way.