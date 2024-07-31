Sensation! North Korea has already won its second silver medal at the 2024 Olympics

North Korea remains one of the most isolated countries in the world, and the level of its athletes is a great mystery to all experts. Therefore, it is extremely surprising that today North Korean representatives have won their second silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Today, the North Korean duo Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae secured second place in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving.

Second place for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea! 🇰🇵



Jo Jin Mi & Kim Mi Rae clinch the #silver medal in diving women’s synchronised 10m platform. A first-ever Olympic diving medal for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.@WorldAquatics | #Diving | #Paris2024 |… pic.twitter.com/TIGhqv83tG — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 31, 2024

The gold was claimed by the Chinese pair Zheng Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, while the bronze medals went to the British duo Andrea Spendolini and Lois Toulson.

Earlier, North Korea caused a major sensation by winning silver in mixed doubles table tennis. Their duo was seeded 16th out of 16 in the tournament.