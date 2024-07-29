Grand sensation. North Korean pair reaches the final of the table tennis mixed final

A stunning upset marked today's mixed doubles table tennis action at the 2024 Olympics.

A pair from North Korea, Ri Jong Sim and Kim Kun Yong, made a sensational run to the final, despite being seeded 16th out of 16.

At the tournament's outset, the North Korean duo defeated the Japanese pair Tomokazu Harimoto/Hina Hayata, who were the second seeds, in a five-set thriller. In the quarterfinals, they overcame the eighth-seeded Swedish pair, and in the semifinals, they triumphed over the fourth-seeded team from Hong Kong.

This remarkable performance has secured North Korea's first medal at the 2024 Olympics.

For Ri Jong Sim and Kim Kun Yong, this is their debut Olympic appearance.

In the final, the North Korean duo will face the Chinese pair Sun Yingsha/Wang Chuqin.