Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight

A milestone for the Atlético legend

In the 11th round of La Liga, during the clash between Atlético and Sevilla, French forward Antoine Griezmann once again rose to the occasion for the Madrid club. The legendary player entered the pitch in the 74th minute and, by the 90th, found the back of the net for Atlético’s third goal, sealing the final score and reaching a historic milestone.

Details: This goal marked Griezmann’s 200th in La Liga, making him just the fifth player in the 21st century to achieve this remarkable feat.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Antoine Griezmann becomes the 5th player to score 200 La Liga goals in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/OqmgT2ZsYI — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 1, 2025

This season, the Frenchman has made fourteen appearances for Atlético across all competitions, netting three goals so far.

Reminder: Julián Álvarez’s agent denies claims that his client rejected a new contract from Atlético.