Álvarez’s agent denies claims that his client rejected a new Atlético contract

It seems there’s been too much speculation.
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Julián Álvarez has become a true leader for Atlético Madrid, yet the team’s recent results have been underwhelming, sparking rumours about the Argentine’s future at the club.

Details: In an interview with Calciomercato, Álvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, stated that the reports suggesting his client rejected a contract offer are completely false.

Quote: “None of what’s been said about Julián turning down Atlético’s proposal for a contract renewal is true. These are merely fabricated hypotheses,” the Argentine’s agent said.

Earlier reports suggested that the forward had begun to question the club’s current direction and overall project. It was said that Álvarez might consider a move elsewhere if Atlético fail to present genuine opportunities to compete for major titles.

Reminder: Atlético Madrid traveled for their UEFA Champions League third-round match against Arsenal and suffered a 0–3 defeat, setting an unwanted record in the process.

