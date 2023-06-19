Ansu Fati spoke about the possible departure from Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has stated that he has no intention of leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

"I have a contract with Barcelona, and I want to continue progressing with this team. That's my decision. I am happy at the club," Fati told Mundo Deportivo.

Earlier reports suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers had shown interest in the player. Barcelona is willing to sell the forward as he is not a regular starter.

In the current season, the 20-year-old Fati has played 51 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.