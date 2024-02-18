Another unexpected candidate has emerged for the position of head coach of Napoli

In yesterday's Serie A match, Napoli failed to defeat Genoa at home, sparking new rumors of an imminent change in coach. If the team shows poor performance in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Barcelona, the club may decide to dismiss head coach Walter Mazzarri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the game against Barça scheduled for February 21 will be the 62-year-old Italian's last chance to keep his job.

Interestingly, journalist Matteo Moretto reports that Mazzarri could be sacked even before the match against the Catalans. According to his information, Napoli has already contacted the current head coach of the Slovak national team, Francesco Calzona, who previously worked with Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti. In case of dismissal, he would assume both roles.