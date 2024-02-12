Another team has unveiled its car for the 2024 season

Another team has presented its car for the new Formula 1 season, as reported by PlanetF1.

Aston Martin unveiled its new car at a special event at its factory. Thus, the company became the sixth to reveal its new car ahead of the upcoming season. Aston Martin showcased the completely new AMR24 as part of a "trilogy" of presentations at its factory. Additionally, they introduced the new road car models, Vantage and Vantage GT3. However, the main focus was on the AMR24 car.

Recall that initially, the American team Haas unveiled its new car for the 2024 season. Following that, the Formula 1 team Williams presented its new car for the 2024 season, with the presentation taking place in New York on Monday, February 5th.

Furthermore, the new Formula 1 season will soon commence. However, before that, pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain. These tests will be held over three days, from February 21st to 23rd. This year's tests will take place just one week before the Bahrain Grand Prix. The first official stage will commence on February 29th and will run until March 2nd.