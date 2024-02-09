RU RU NG NG
Motorsport News
Steven Perez
The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Photo: https://www.motorsport.com/

The new Formula 1 season is set to begin soon. However, before that, pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain, as reported by Motorsport.

These tests are scheduled to span three days, from February 21st to February 23rd, just a week before the Bahrain Grand Prix. The first official stage will commence on February 29th and will last until March 2nd.

Here is the schedule for the testing sessions:

Wednesday, February 21st

  • 10:00 local time (8:00 CET)
  • 19:00 local time (17:00 CET)

Thursday, February 22nd

  • 10:00 local time (8:00 CET)
  • 19:00 local time (17:00 CET)

Friday, February 23rd

  • 10:00 local time (8:00 CET)
  • 19:00 local time (17:00 CET)

Conducting pre-season tests in Bahrain allows Formula 1 teams to conclude their track work in representative hot, dry, and sunny conditions. Additionally, it reduces transportation costs and aligns with Formula 1's commitments to be more environmentally friendly.

It's worth noting that Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will not be renewing his contract with Mercedes. Ferrari has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will join the team in 2025 and sign a multi-year contract with the new outfit.

