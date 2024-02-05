Another Formula 1 team has unveiled its new car for the upcoming season

The Formula 1 team Williams unveiled its new car for the 2024 season during a presentation in New York on Monday, February 5.

Williams showcased the updated livery for the FW46, featuring a refreshed blue livery for the 2024 season from the Grove-based team. Additionally, the team renewed its partnership with Komatsu, who serves as the primary sponsor. This rekindles the collaboration between the two entities, which existed during the 1980s and 90s when Komatsu supplied gearbox components for the championship-winning cars of 1996 and 1997.

"This is a significant milestone - revealing the 2024 livery in the iconic location of New York. The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months, and everyone in Grove is putting in tremendous efforts to make it our contender for victory this year. We have drivers in the form of Alex and Logan, capable of consistently competing for points while helping us evolve for the future," stated team boss James Vowles.

It is also reported that the new car will hit the track for the first time during a 200-kilometer shakedown day in Bahrain on February 20, on the eve of the official pre-season tests.

Recall that last week, the American team Haas revealed its new car that will participate in the 2024 season.