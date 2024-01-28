RU RU NG NG KE KE
Another loss for Barcelona. The team captain plans to leave at the end of the current season

Javi Hernandez's decision to step down as Barcelona's head coach at the end of the season, announced yesterday, came as a shock to many despite the club's recent challenges.

In light of the current circumstances, Barcelona's captain, Sergi Roberto, also declared, after yesterday's match against Villarreal (3-5), that he would leave the club at the end of the current season when his contract expires. Earlier, it was expected that he would extend his contract for another year, but that was contingent on Javi's contract extension.

However, since Javi is now departing, AS reports that Barcelona will not consider the possibility of extending Roberto's contract. According to the source, they have no intentions of allowing him to stay beyond the season. Thus, he will become a free agent in the summer and will be in search of a new club.

Sergi Roberto has been with Barcelona since 2006, joining from Gimnastic. Although he made his debut for the club in 2013, he subsequently became one of the team's key players. After his departure, the team will need a new captain, and players like Marc-André ter Stegen or Ronald Araujo could be excellent fits for that role.

