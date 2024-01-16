Another famous player. A Brazilian national team defender will continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Renan Lodi, Brazilian national team and Marseille's defender, will become the another notable addition to the Saudi Arabian league.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the left-back is in the final stages of negotiations with the local club Al-Hilal. All documents are ready, with only the last formal procedures remaining.

It is reported that the Brazilian's contract with the new club will run until June 2027, and Olympique de Marseille will receive more than 20 million euros from Al-Hilal.

Renan Lodi moved to France last summer from Atlético Madrid for 13 million euros. For Olympique de Marseille, the defender played 23 matches in all competitions and provided one assist.

It's worth noting that in the Saudi team, Lodi will join other well-known footballers such as Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Aleksandar Mitrović.

Earlier, we reported that Marseille had set its sights on transferring a midfielder from Borussia Dortmund.