Marseille is targeting the transfer of a midfielder from Borussia Dortmund

Despite strengthening the midfield with the transfers of Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, these players have not justified Gennaro Gattuso's trust. Therefore, Marseille is looking for alternative options for the playmaker position.

According to the French portal L’Équipe, Marseille has identified Borussia Dortmund's midfielder Giovanni Reyna as a potential solution. The possibility of a transfer is currently being studied, and Marseille has not yet made any official offers for the transfer.

Gattuso had previously emphasized that the addition of another midfielder could happen in January. In the current season, Reyna has participated in 12 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions, starting in only two of them and playing a total of 321 minutes without contributing to any goals.

Transfermarkt values the US national team midfielder at 20 million euros, and his contract with Borussia Dortmund is set to expire in June 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Borussia Dortmund might part ways with club legend Marco Reus, who is expected to move to Borussia from Mönchengladbach.