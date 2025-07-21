Another coach from Cape Town City system departs the club

Cape Town City failed to retain its place in the top-tier Betway Premiership and was relegated to South Africa’s second division. Now, the team has lost one of its coaches.

Details: According to iDiski Times, youth team coach Mark Mayambela has submitted his resignation, which the club has accepted. Mayambela spent four years at Cape Town City and won four titles during that time.

He recently obtained his UEFA A coaching license, and just a month ago, Chippa United offered him the role of assistant head coach.

We also reported that just two weeks ago, Roger De Sá was appointed as the team’s technical director, but he has already left Cape Town City. De Sá is now preparing to join the national team of Oman.

Reminder: Notably, after being relegated from the Betway Premier League this season, the team now faces a tough challenge — returning to the top flight of South African football. The club has begun its rebuilding process by terminating the contracts of nine players.