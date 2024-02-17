RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Another club is interested in de Jong. The Dutchman could move to Paris Saint-Germain

Another club is interested in de Jong. The Dutchman could move to Paris Saint-Germain

Football news Today, 04:05
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Photo from skysports.com/Author unknown

Paris Saint-Germain, following the departure of Kylian Mbappé, is poised to revolutionize its sporting project, with one of its priorities being the restructuring of the entire midfield.

According to reports from the Spanish publication Sport, the French champions have shown interest in securing the services of one of Barcelona's key players - Frenkie de Jong. An alternative consideration is Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

Previously, other clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, had shown interest in de Jong, but PSG emerges as one of the frontrunners in the race for the midfielder.

Barcelona had attempted to offload the Dutchman to Manchester United one and a half years ago, but the midfielder himself declined, agreeing to a wage cut. It remains unclear what terms Paris Saint-Germain could offer de Jong, but they are likely to be more enticing than those available at the Catalan club, which in turn could influence the player's decision.

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona in 2019 from Ajax for €86 million, and according to Transfermarkt data, his current contract is valued at €80 million. During his tenure with the Catalan club, the midfielder has featured in 206 matches, scoring sixteen goals and providing nineteen assists.

