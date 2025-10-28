ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another chance at a title lost: Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated from the King’s Cup

Another chance at a title lost: Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated from the King’s Cup

Time to focus on other competitions.
Football news Today, 16:08
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Another chance at a title lost: Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated from the King’s Cup Getty Images

On Tuesday, October 28, Al-Nassr played their Round of 16 King’s Cup match against Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo missed yet another opportunity to compete for a trophy.

It was the visitors who struck first, with Karim Benzema opening the scoring in the 15th minute. Fifteen minutes later, the hosts responded through Angelo, leveling the score. Another 15 minutes on the clock, and Al-Ittihad scored again during stoppage time, taking the lead for the second time.

After the break, Al-Nassr tried to salvage the match, but the visitors held on to their slim advantage, winning 2–1. With this result, Al-Nassr exit the Saudi King’s Cup in the Round of 16, and Cristiano Ronaldo misses another chance at silverware.

Reminder: In the 54th minute, the Portuguese forward was played one-on-one with the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper. He had plenty of time to make a decision and finish the attack, but he failed to do so.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Al Ittihad Al Ittihad Schedule Al Ittihad News Al Ittihad Transfers
King Cup Saudi Arabia King Cup Saudi Arabia Table King Cup Saudi Arabia Fixtures King Cup Saudi Arabia Predictions
Related Team News
What a moment! Cristiano Ronaldo fails to convert a golden chance Football news Today, 15:29 What a moment! Cristiano Ronaldo fails to convert a golden chance
Only 50 goals left. Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in his fourth consecutive match Football news 25 oct 2025, 16:14 Only 50 goals left. Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in his fourth consecutive match
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news 22 oct 2025, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match? Football news 22 oct 2025, 09:13 Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores