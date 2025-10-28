Another chance at a title lost: Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated from the King’s Cup

Time to focus on other competitions.

On Tuesday, October 28, Al-Nassr played their Round of 16 King’s Cup match against Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo missed yet another opportunity to compete for a trophy.

It was the visitors who struck first, with Karim Benzema opening the scoring in the 15th minute. Fifteen minutes later, the hosts responded through Angelo, leveling the score. Another 15 minutes on the clock, and Al-Ittihad scored again during stoppage time, taking the lead for the second time.

After the break, Al-Nassr tried to salvage the match, but the visitors held on to their slim advantage, winning 2–1. With this result, Al-Nassr exit the Saudi King’s Cup in the Round of 16, and Cristiano Ronaldo misses another chance at silverware.

Reminder: In the 54th minute, the Portuguese forward was played one-on-one with the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper. He had plenty of time to make a decision and finish the attack, but he failed to do so.