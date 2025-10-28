What a moment! Cristiano Ronaldo fails to convert a golden chance

A poor decision at the crucial moment.

In the Saudi King’s Cup, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Ittihad, and in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in the spotlight — but for the wrong reason.

Details: In the 54th minute, the Portuguese forward was played through one-on-one with the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper. With plenty of time to decide and finish, Ronaldo opted to chip the keeper — but failed to lift the ball, allowing his opponent to make an easy save. An incredible opportunity squandered by Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed an amazing ... !!!!! pic.twitter.com/RDMCKimeD8 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) October 28, 2025

By the way, this season Cristiano has scored seven goals in eight appearances for the club. Notably, Al-Nassr have not dropped a single point in their last six matches and are firmly leading the Saudi Pro League table.