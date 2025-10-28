ES ES FR FR
What a moment! Cristiano Ronaldo fails to convert a golden chance

A poor decision at the crucial moment.
Football news Today, 15:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the Saudi King’s Cup, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Ittihad, and in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in the spotlight — but for the wrong reason.

Details: In the 54th minute, the Portuguese forward was played through one-on-one with the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper. With plenty of time to decide and finish, Ronaldo opted to chip the keeper — but failed to lift the ball, allowing his opponent to make an easy save. An incredible opportunity squandered by Ronaldo.

By the way, this season Cristiano has scored seven goals in eight appearances for the club. Notably, Al-Nassr have not dropped a single point in their last six matches and are firmly leading the Saudi Pro League table.

