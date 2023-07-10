Andriy Shevchenko may lead the European team

Ukrainian coach Andriy Shevchenko may become the head coach of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, according to BH Live citing journalist Lorenzo Lepore.

According to the source, the Bosnian football federation is considering the candidacy of the Ukrainian specialist as one of the options. Currently, negotiations are taking place between the parties.

The 46-year-old Shevchenko is currently unemployed. He previously coached the Ukrainian national team and Genoa in Italy. Under Shevchenko's guidance, the Ukrainian national team reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2020. However, his tenure at Genoa was less successful, and he was dismissed just three months after his appointment due to the team's poor performance, winning only one match out of eleven.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team has had a disappointing start in the qualifying tournament for UEFA Euro 2024. They were able to defeat Iceland (3-0), but suffered defeats against Luxembourg (0-2), Portugal (0-3), and Slovakia (0-2). The next match for the Bosnian national team will be held on September 8 at home against Liechtenstein.