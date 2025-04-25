Andrés Cubas Explains Heated Clash With Messi After Inter Miami’s Defeat in Vancouver

The clash between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami delivered plenty of drama beyond the 2-0 scoreline. As reported by TyC Sports, Lionel Messi had an unusually heated exchange with Andrés Cubas, who later clarified the reason behind the Argentine star’s rare outburst. The match also drew a record attendance at BC Place, underscoring the massive interest generated by Messi’s visit.

During the first leg of the Concachampions semifinals, Messi reacted furiously after a foul committed by Cubas, confronting him face-to-face in an intense moment captured by cameras. At one point, Messi even attempted a strong challenge in retaliation, although he did not make contact.

"It’s just part of the game. He got mad over a foul," Cubas said post-match, playing down the incident. "Everyone’s emotions run high during a match. We all know the kind of competitor Messi is, but it stays on the field," added the 28-year-old midfielder, who delivered a standout performance for Vancouver.

The night’s tension didn’t stop there. Luis Suárez suffered a heavy elbow from Tristan Blackmon inside the box, yet the referee chose not to call a foul, leaving the Uruguayan visibly shaken on the ground.

On the sporting front, Inter Miami now face an uphill battle. The return leg in Florida will require Javier Mascherano’s side to win by at least two goals to force penalties, while avoiding conceding, as the away-goals rule is in effect.