Whitecaps Set MLS-Era Attendance Record in Semifinal Win Over Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps FC set a new club record for single-match attendance in the MLS era, with 53,837 fans filling BC Place for Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Inter Miami CF. According to MLSsoccer.com, the crowd surpassed the previous mark of 51,035, also set against Inter Miami during a regular-season clash in May 2024.

The milestone was matched by an ideal result on the field, as Vancouver secured a 2-0 lead heading into the return leg on April 30 at Chase Stadium in Florida.

“It was great, great support,” said head coach Jesper Sørensen postgame. “We knew this was a special occasion, and every player gave everything. I’m very proud of everyone who stepped onto the pitch.”

The record attendance highlights a remarkable start to the season under Sørensen’s leadership. The Whitecaps currently sit atop both the Western Conference and the overall Supporters’ Shield standings with 20 points from nine matches (6W-1L-2D).

Their continental journey has been equally impressive. Vancouver eliminated Mexican heavyweights Monterrey and Pumas UNAM to earn their spot in the semifinals, now facing a star-studded Inter Miami side led by Lionel Messi.

It was a historic night, both on and off the pitch, for a club aiming for its first major continental final.