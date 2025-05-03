André Ayew Declares Eto’o the Greatest African Player After His Father Abedi Pelé

Ghana international André Ayew has paid tribute to Cameroonian icon Samuel Eto’o, describing him as one of the greatest African footballers of all time—second only to his own father, Abedi Pelé.

Ayew: Eto’o Deserved the Ballon d’Or

In a recent appearance on the Kampo Podcast hosted by Smaïl Bouabdellah, Ayew didn’t hold back in his admiration for Eto’o, hailing the former Barcelona striker as a role model for African football.

“For me, Samuel Eto’o, just like Yaya Touré, should have won the Ballon d’Or. He’s the greatest African player after my father. A true legend,” said Ayew.

Currently enjoying a strong season at Le Havre AC, Ayew is back in Ligue 1 and continuing to make headlines both on and off the pitch.

Eto’o’s Legendary Status

Many people consider Eto'o, who is currently retired, to be one of Africa's most accomplished football players. With three UEFA Champions League championships overall, he still holds the record for most African players, surpassing players like Seydou Keita and Geremi Njitap, who each have two.

The Cameroonian legend solidified his position in football history by winning gold in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and winning the Africa Cup of Nations twice (in 2000 and 2002).