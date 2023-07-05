EN RU
Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid for Brazil job

Football news Today, 04:36
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Star Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon leave Real Madrid.

According to a source, the current head coach of the Madrid club will work in this position for only one more year.

According to media reports, in 2024 the Italian specialist will lead the Brazilian national team.

This has been openly stated by the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation Ednaldo Rodriguez.

"Ancelotti will coach Brazil in the Copa America in 2024 and his contract will last until the 2026 World Cup," Rodríguez said, quoted by El Chiringuito on Twitter.

Until Ancelotti takes over as manager of the national team, the position will be temporarily filled by Fernando Diniz, who will combine this role with a job at Fluminense.

Ancelotti, 64, has been coaching Real Madrid since July 2021, replacing creamy Zinedine Zidane at the helm. During this time, he led the team to victory in the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the Spanish Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup of the country.

