Ancelotti revealed which goalkeeper will play in the last matches of the season

Football news Today, 03:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The debate continues online regarding which goalkeeper should play for Real Madrid in the Champions League final: Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin?

After yesterday’s 5-0 victory over Alavés, Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked this question once again. He responded:

“Courtois in London? The situation is clear amongst us. We have two games left in La Liga, Lunin will play one and Courtois the other”.

It is worth noting that Courtois missed most of the current season due to two injuries: a cruciate ligament tear and a meniscus injury. In his absence, Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga initially served as the primary goalkeeper, but Andriy Lunin later claimed the starting spot.

Since his return, Courtois has played in three La Liga matches, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

