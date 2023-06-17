Ancelotti is outraged by the actions of the Real Madrid management
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his dissatisfaction with the attitude of the club's management.
According to the coach, the club have the wrong approach to the issue of transfers.
According to the Italian specialist, promises to strengthen the squad have not been fulfilled.
Despite the controversy, Ancelotti will remain with the team next season, although there is interest from the Brazilian national team.
