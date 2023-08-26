Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid rookie performance

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti answered a question from reporters about how he assesses the successful game of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

As you know, the young Briton moved to the Spanish club this summer from Borussia Dortmund. They paid 103 million euros for it. His agreement runs until 2029. Also, the German club can receive another 30% of the amount in the form of bonuses.

Ancelotti stressed that Bellingham has excellent work off the ball, high intelligence and the ability to be in the right place in the penalty area. He also noted the incredible abilities of the young football player.

In three games of the new season in Spain, the Englishman chalked up four goals scored. Although he is not a forward, he leads the race of the top scorers in the championship. Yesterday he scored the winning goal against Celta - 1:0.

Bellingham made 31 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia last season in 2022/23, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.