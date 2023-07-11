Ancelotti complained to the Spanish prosecutor's office

Valencia's shareholders recently filed a complaint with the local prosecutor's office demanding that Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti be punished for making false allegations of racism.

We are talking about the incident in the match teams with the star of “Real” Vinicius Junior.

According to Marca, the shareholders of the “bats” accused the coach of damaging the image of the Valencia club and its fans.

Recall that during the match of the 35th round of La Liga, Valencia fans began shouting insults towards Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior, which led to a temporary stoppage of the game lasting eight minutes.

After the match, by the decision of La Liga, “Valencia” was fined 45,000 euros and lost one of the stands of the Mestalla stadium for five matches. After a detailed analysis of the incident, the punishment was reduced to three matches and the amount of 27 thousand euros.

At the end of the season, Real Madrid finished second in the Spanish Liga, behind only Barcelona. “Valencia” also finished in the second part of the standings.