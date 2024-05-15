Ancelotti commented on Kroos and Modric's future at Real Madrid

One of the burning questions for Real Madrid fans is whether Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić will continue to play for the Madrid team. After the victory over Alaves, the head coach Carlo Ancelotti was also thinking about it.

The German's contract expires already this coming summer, but the Italian is appealing for calmness, because the talks are still worth holding:

"The club is not anxious, I'm not anxious and Toni is not anxious. Our target is 1 June and that is a secondary issue. After that, the parties involved will have to talk about it. We are all thinking only about one thing - winning the Champions League."

Ancelotti also pointed out that even though Kroos and Modric's contracts expire this summer, it doesn't mean the negotiations will be the same:

"These situations are individual and will be discussed by the participants after the end," - quotes the head coach of Real Madrid official website of the club.

Earlier, it was reported that the cream could offer Kroos a one-year contract, while Modric has not received an offer to extend his co-operation.