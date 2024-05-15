RU RU
Main News Football news Real Madrid legend willing to make concessions to stay at club

Real Madrid legend willing to make concessions to stay at club

Today, 07:27
Kenley Ward
Real Madrid legend willing to make concessions to stay at club

There is still a small chance that the legendary Croatian midfielder Luka Modric will remain at Real Madrid for the next season.

According to AS, the 38-year-old footballer is 100% certain that he would like to extend his contract with the club. He is willing to take a pay cut for this and accept a substitute role in key matches.

However, as of now, Real Madrid has not offered Modric a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a decision regarding the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will be made in the coming weeks. Both legendary midfielders' contracts expire in June.

It is known that if Modric does not renew his contract with Real Madrid, he may continue his career in the MLS, Saudi Arabia, or his native Dinamo Zagreb.

This season, Modric, who has been playing for Real Madrid since 2012, has appeared in 43 matches, scoring 2 goals, and providing 8 assists.

