Ancelotti argues with the Real Madrid management again

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his disappointment with the club's transfer policy.

He insists on signing a top forward instead of the departing Karim Benzema.

The Italian believes that focusing solely on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe casts doubt on the team's future.

Despite disagreements with the club's management, Ancelotti is not considering resigning.

Last season, Real Madrid finished second in the Spanish championship and won the Spanish Cup.