Ancelotti appreciated the blow to Real Madrid due to the departure of Benzema

Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken out about how his side will cope without captain Karim Benzema, who changed his club registration this summer.

Recall that on July 6, the star French striker moved to Saudi Arabia. There he signed a contract with the Al-Ittihad club, which is the reigning champion.

According to the Italian coach, even after the departure of such a significant player, his team will continue to fight for trophies.

"Benzema's departure? Real Madrid will always continue to move forward. The club has already experienced the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and now we will cope with parting with Karim. We will always be grateful to these players," the Madrid Xtra coach quotes.

The French striker spent 14 seasons with Real Madrid. During this time, he played in 647 matches and scored 353 goals.

Last season he made 23 appearances and scored 18 goals in La Liga.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo also performs in Saudi Arabia. He represents the vice-champion of the country "Al-Nasr".

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
